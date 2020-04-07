Stolen car crashes into concrete wall in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The driver inside a stolen car crashed into a concrete wall on Donald Ross Ave. at Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the car had been reported stolen and the person inside the car ran away after the crash. The car crashed into a concrete wall near a local ZIPS Car Wash.
FOX 46 Charlotte
The crash caused minor delays on Donald Ross Avenue, police said.
The suspect was located shortly after and taken from the scene in a stretcher by Medic and Charlotte Fire.