Stolen car crashes into concrete wall in west Charlotte, police say

The driver inside a stolen car crashed into a concrete wall on Donald Ross Ave. at Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the car had been reported stolen and the person inside the car ran away after the crash. The car crashed into a concrete wall near a local ZIPS Car Wash.

FOX 46 Charlotte

The crash caused minor delays on Donald Ross Avenue, police said.

The suspect was located shortly after and taken from the scene in a stretcher by Medic and Charlotte Fire.