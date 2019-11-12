Stolen rifle, meth found during SW CLT traffic stop

article

Multiple weapons including a stolen rifle along with illegal drugs were seized by CMPD during a traffic stop on Friday, police say.

An officer noticed suspicious activity involving a vehicle during overnight hours on Friday and CMPD says the officer developed probable cause to make a traffic stop. It is unclear what the probable cause was at this time.

Officers then searched the vehicle, a white Toyota Avalon operated by Carlos Martinez, 27, and found three guns including one that was stolen. Methamphetamine was also found along with a large amount of cash.

Martinez faces multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, intent to sell, and possession of a stolen firearm.