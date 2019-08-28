Stony Point man charged with sex offense of a minor

article

A man has been arrested in Alexander County and faces statutory sex offense charges involving a minor.

Stony Point resident Seth Reeves, 37, was charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense of a child. Reeves faces four additional counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The arrest came after an investigation had begun. It is unclear if the victim and Reeves knew each other, however authorities did say there is no family relation.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.

Reeves first court appearance is scheduled for September 9th.

He is being held on $1 million bond at the Alexander County Detention Center.