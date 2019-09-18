Stowaway kitten becomes good luck charm for NC race team

article

What a tiny trooper! A kitten miraculously survived 2,600 miles across the country under a race car hauler from China Grove, North Carolina to WeatherTec Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

"Our driver, Bruce Kimmel, heard her crying and found the 4-week-old kitten on the rear axle," Vice President Kelly Gdovic with ComServe Wireless said to FOX 46.

The kitten was pretty greasy, dehydrated and hungry.

"She's a fighter...and survived to become part of our team's sweep of both races in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with drivers Brandon Gdovic and Conor Daly," Gdovic said. Both drivers are with Precision Performance Motorsports.

Kimmel ended up adopting the kitten, now affectionately named "Axle."