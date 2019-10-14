Strange 'pulsating' orange light spotted in Huntersville

article

A strange pulsating orange light was captured on camera over the weekend by a perplexed resident in Huntersville.

The unidentified flying object was spotted around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12.

"I was coming home from the store when I noticed several bright objects hovering and moving slowly in a straight line," John Henny told FOX 46 Charlotte. "I pulled my car over to get a better look. I noticed that [it was] completely silent and had a pulsating orange light. These were not Chinese lanterns, flares, or airplanes."

If anyone else spotted this light Saturday night in the area of Huntersville, please email newstips46@foxtv.com