Stray dog at elementary school shot with tranquilizer gun dies

A stray dog that was running loose on the grounds of an elementary school and was shot by an officer's tranquilizer gun has died, Burke County officials say.

Last Tuesday officers responded to calls about a stray dog on the grounds of George Hilderbran Elementary School shortly before 9 a.m. after a staff member unsuccessfully tried to catch it.

Attempts by a responding officer to leash the Jack Russell mix failed as did traps and a catchpole. The dog showed its teeth at one point and the officer didn't feel comfortable leaving the dog on school premises. The officer, certified to administer a chemical immobilizer, used a tranquilizer dart, at which point the dog ran away and attempts to find the dog were unsuccessful.

A third party located the dog in a ditch about six hours later and the dog was taken to a veterinarian. The vet released the dog to the family and the dog died at the family's home, the police report indicated.

Officials also determined after a brief investigation the dog had bitten someone prior to getting onto school premises.