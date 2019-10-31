Strong storms didn’t stop trick-or-treaters in local neighborhoods

Despite strong storms and some severe weather throughout the day, plenty of trick-or-treaters came out to collect their candy Thursday.

Threatening skies over uptown Charlotte made the city look Halloween ready, but it made for a wet night for anyone spending the night outside.

Strong winds battered the Elizabeth neighborhood in south Charlotte, forcing homeowners to tie down their Halloween displays, and had others asking if Halloween activities could be postponed until Friday.

SEVERAL NEIGHBORHOODS CONSIDER POSTPONING TRICK-OR-TREATING DUE TO FORECASTED STORMS

The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall on Clement Avenue was setup well before any foul weather, but some parents may get spooked just looking up at the sky.



"November 1st is not the day to do it. That is All Saint's Day, not Halloween,” one neighbor said.

The wicked weather got so serious that Charlotte city government even got involved.

"No matter what if it's looking dangerous so not put on your stupid hat as someone might have said in the past,” city council member Tariq Bokhari said in a Facebook live video posted Wednesday.

Advertisement

Bokhari spoke with other city council members, and together they came to the decision that it was best if neighborhoods decided to cancel Halloween on their own.

Homeowners remain determined to let Halloween play out.

"If anyone comes to the house I am handing out candy,” one neighbor said.

In Union County, with rain gear in hand, FOX 46 captured trick-or-treaters out and about in Union County. The rain picked up just before 6 p.m., but that didn’t stop people from getting their candy.

“What about the rain? Is it going to stop you or are you going to keep going?” FOX 46’s Destiny McKeiver asked one excited trick-or-treater, Harry Lee.

“Keep going!” Lee said.

Lee and his family were one of the dozens FOX 46 saw braving the storms. One mom told us she was keeping her kids inside tonight, but she says tomorrow they’ll resume festivities.

“The radar started freaking me out and it got dark. I was like maybe we should postpone it,” she said.

FOX 46 weather cameras captured heavy wind and at some points, heavy rain, but luckily that didn’t dampen the spirits of those who decided to conquer the night.

“It’s fun!” Jack Lee told FOX 46.

While some plan to keep the festivities going until Friday or even the weekend, those who came out on Halloween walked away a bit damp, but keeping up the spirit of the holiday.

MORE FROM FOX 46:

CMPD AND ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION SHARE UNIQUE PARTNERSHIP