Struggling college student, violinist stuns shoppers at local grocery store

In one north Charlotte parking lot, the sound of beautiful music fills the air.

Luis Alberto is stunning shoppers with his incredible skills as a violinist. On a sign sitting in front of the stool where he plays, Alberto explains that he is a struggling college student and is just looking for a little bit of help.

"I am a student in a difficult situation. I need help [to] pay rent, bills, food for my family. Thanks. God bless you," the sign reads.

A FOX 46 viewer called in after she was blown away by the beautiful music heard throughout the Harris Teeter parking lot on Davis Lake Parkway.

We're wishing this talented musician the best of luck!