Student charged, lock-down lifted at Butler High after 'altercation' among several students

article

One student has been charged and a lock-down has been lifted Thursday at Bulter High School following an altercation among several students, according to Public Information Officer Tim Aycock.

The incident happened around 7:13 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 inside Butler High. As a precautionary measure for the safety of students and staff, Butler staff implemented a lockdown and notified the assigned on-campus Matthews Police Department SRO, who immediately responded to the area of the disturbance.

One student was taken into custody and charged with assault.

After all follow up security measures were checked by Matthews Officers, as well as CMS Security, the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed.

No other information was immediately provided.