Study: North and South Carolina are among the least affordable states in the country

article

This should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen the average rent skyrocket over the past few years: North Carolina and South Carolina are among the least affordable states to live in the entire country, according to a new study by Joblist.com.

"As one of the richest nations in the world, American households typically have more disposable income than the average country included in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Better Life Index," the study says. "But even so, Americans face some of the highest poverty rates among other developed nations as income inequality widens."

RELATED: Charlotte renters now need to make $22/hr to afford 2 bedroom apartment, report says

The study examined living wage data for each state vs. the cost of living in that state. According to the findings, North Carolina and South Carolina rank low when it comes to being a place where it pays to work.

"Our results suggest that many states in the Midwestern and Southern regions of the U.S. have wages that are worse than the average cost of living, such as Tennessee, Montana, West Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho. When further comparing wages to the cost of living, Florida, New York, and Delaware are the least affordable states."

Industry experts say that high demand to live in North Carolina and South Carolina makes the cost of living continue to go up.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, ApartmentList.com published a report showing what a person needs to make per hour in Charlotte to be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment without paying more than 30 percent of their income.

Overall, it's recommended that Charlotteans should earn at least $22 per hour. That's to afford the state's Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment, which is about $1,122.

On the flip side, the study said places including Minnesota, Michigan, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Indiana, North Dakota, and Illinois stand out as states where residents get more bang for their buck.

You can read the full study HERE.