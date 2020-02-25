Sumter County deputy shot, killed in line of duty

article

A South Carolina deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday.



The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Cpl. Andrew Gillette was shot in the chest while trying to serve a detention order and eviction notice at 3120 Thomas Sumter Highway this morning. The suspect fired multiple shots. No other deputies were injured.

"It is with broken hearts and with profound sadness that we announce that our brother, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, died of wounds suffered in the line of duty earlier today, Feb. 25," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Cpl. Gillette had been working at the Sheriff's Office since October 2013.

"Our deepest condolences and our prayers are with his family, especially his wife and son. We ask that you all keep Cpl. Gillette’s family and our entire Sumter County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers."

Serve and Connect has established an online fundraiser in memory of Cpl. Gillette. If you would like to donate, click here. All of the proceeds will go directly to the Gillette family.