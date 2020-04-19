Sunday COVID-19 numbers in the Carolinas

article

The North Carolina Dept. of Health announced on Sunday announced 353 new cases and 8 new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state now has a total of 6,493 cases and 172 deaths. As fo Sunday Charlotte Mecklenburg health officials reported five additional deaths bringing the county total to 29 while the total number of confirmed cases is 1,183.

South Carolina reported 136 new cases on Sunday and one additional death. The total number of confirmed cases in the state are 4,377 with 120 deaths. Officials say the latest death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no underlying health conditions.

As President Trump told governor's they will each be responsible for reopening their states, state leaders are facing a tough decision as numbers continue to rise but the economy continues to suffer from the shutdown.