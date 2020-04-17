Sunday storms take aim at same areas hit hard on Easter

This Sunday, strong storms are expected to hit the same areas of the Carolinas battered by heavy rain, wind and tornadoes on Easter.

Saturday overnight looks clear and cool conditions with lows in the middle 40s, but the storm system will approach our area on Sunday bringing us another round showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will start off dry with some sun, but look for the clouds to quickly increase across the region.

A few showers and thunderstorms may develop during the late afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. However, heavier rain is expected to roll through Sunday night and Monday morning.

The threat for severe weather remains over the deep south and along the east coast, but heavy downpours for us can’t be ruled out at any time. Highs will hold in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Sunday and Monday.

Once the storm passes early on Monday, skies will quickly clear out leaving us with a very nice afternoon. The beautiful weather will stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the middle 70s.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lo: 43

Sunday: Increasing clouds; 50% PM shower/storms. Hi: 68

Monday: 80% showers/storms early; then partly sunny. Hi: 70 Lo: 56