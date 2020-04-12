Sunday's COVID-19 numbers in the Carolinas

article

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest numbers concerning coronavirus confirmed cases on Sunday.

4,520 cases have been confirmed, up 218 from Saturday. One additional death was confirmed, bringing the state tally to 81.

Catawba County says it has two new cases raising their number to 35.

Stanly County announced its second death saying an older resident with underlying health issues at a care facility had died due to the coronavirus. Cabarrus County said on Saturday it had its largest one-day jump in confirmed cases with 28. More than half of those cases are from Five Oaks Rehab facility in Concord. Over 300 residents were tested and 190 of those tests are pending.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, 113 new cases were reported Sunday including two additional deaths. This brings the state's tally to 3,319 and 82 deaths. York County has 7 new cases