'Super Jude' celebrates 6th birthday with quarantine party, family says

One of North Carolina's most beloved kids, 'Super Jude,' is continuing to inspire hope by celebrating his sixth birthday on Friday, April 17.

According to his family, their brave little warrior will be marking the special occasion with a quarantine party.

"I’ll be celebrating with mommy and daddy! Seeing my family through the window! Grandma says she has a big surprise for me," Jude's family shared on Facebook.

Jude's family plans to go live on Facebook around 12 p.m. so folks near and far can join his virtual birthday.

Family is asking, if you can, to wear your Jude shirt or bracelet and post a photo on their Facebook page.

Jude Sullivan Peters lives with rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata, a rare and lethal form of dwarfism. There is no cure, but that hasn't stopped Jude's family from inspiring thousands of people with his story of resilience.