Supermoon: This week's full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year

article

Here's something fun to do all while maintaining social distance.

The "super pink moon" will happen this week.

According to EarthSky, it will be the biggest supermoon of 2020 because it more closely coincides with lunar perigee, which is the Moon's closest point to Earth during its monthly obit.

But don't plan on seeing the moon actually look "super pink."

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the moon will be its usual golden color before fading to a bright white.

The name "super pink moon" was given because it often corresponds with early springtime blooms of a wildflower, commonly called moss phlox which also goes by the name “moss pink.”

Sky-gazers will be able to see the supermoon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

It will reach peak illumination at 10:35 p.m. eastern time.

The next supermoon is on May 7, and it will be the last supermoon of 2020.