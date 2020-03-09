Surry County first responders save 2-year-old girl after large tree fell and pinned her in bed

article

A Surry County mom is thanking God for saving her toddler daughter.

High winds took down a tree in Dobson on Friday that ended up trapping a little girl in bed.

"We heard this loud noise. It sounded like a gun went off," Caitlin Bowman said.

It was the sound of a massive tree splitting and landing on her home. Two-year-old Bailee had just been tucked in.

"When we opened the door, we saw her head," Bowman said. "The tree was like from her neck and covered her whole body."

In those terrifying moments, she says at one point Bailee stopped breathing.

"She couldn't catch her breath. She was just screaming and scared to death," Bowman said. "I just thought I had lost her forever."

Surry County EMS brought her back to life.

It was a delicate task to get Bailee out from under the tree.

"They had a crane come in, and they hooked straps to it and lifted it off of her," Bowman said.

Three days after the accident, Bailee is running around and giggling.

"She's a walking miracle. God is real. God is what saved her," Bowman said.

She says her young daughter is a reminder that life is a precious gift.

"I'm just glad my daughter's alive," Bowman said. "I can replace my home, but I can't replace her life."

The family is staying at a relative's home while they look for another place to live.

They tell FOX8 their new house will not have any trees nearby.