Surveillance footage shows armed suspect moments before fatal shooting of Brooks' Sandwich House owner

Surveillance of 1 of 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner (Via CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released surveillance footage on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of Scott Brooks, beloved Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner, this past December. 

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize the two suspects captured on camera. Both suspects are seen wearing hoodies with their faces partially concealed with one suspect wearing black gloves. 

In the released footage, one suspect is seen running while holding a weapon in his right hand. 

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in the identification of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of Scott Brooks.

Scott Allen Brooks, 61, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, outside Brooks' Sandwich House in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street. Brooks co-owned the shop with his brother.

ROBBERY MOTIVE BEHIND DEADLY SHOOTING OF BROOKS' SANDWICH HOUSE CO-OWNER, POLICE SAY

According to CMPD, Scott Brooks was beginning to start his day at his business when he was confronted by the two suspects and was shot. 

A reward of up to $21,000 is now being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the two suspects, police said. This reward is made possible due to a $10,000 contribution from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as contributions from other local organizations. 

COMMUNITY PACKS CHURCH FOR BROOKS' SANDWICH HOUSE OWNERS' FUNERAL

Detectives are asking for anyone who knows the person depicted in them to provide that information, which can be done anonymously by contacting Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The Brooks' Sandwich House is a local Charlotte institution, having been operating in the community for nearly 50 years. 

