Surveillance footage shows armed suspect moments before fatal shooting of Brooks' Sandwich House owner

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released surveillance footage on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of Scott Brooks, beloved Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner, this past December.

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize the two suspects captured on camera. Both suspects are seen wearing hoodies with their faces partially concealed with one suspect wearing black gloves.

In the released footage, one suspect is seen running while holding a weapon in his right hand.

Scott Allen Brooks, 61, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, outside Brooks' Sandwich House in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street. Brooks co-owned the shop with his brother.

According to CMPD, Scott Brooks was beginning to start his day at his business when he was confronted by the two suspects and was shot.

A reward of up to $21,000 is now being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the two suspects, police said. This reward is made possible due to a $10,000 contribution from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as contributions from other local organizations.

Detectives are asking for anyone who knows the person(s) depicted to please contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.

The Brooks' Sandwich House is a local Charlotte institution, having been operating in the community for nearly 50 years.

