Surveillance photos show possible suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Caldwell County

North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released surveillance photos of a car they say was possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Caldwell County last week.

They say the gray Toyota Sienna minivan is believed to be involved in the crash that happened on US 221 around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, killing 61-year-old cyclist Ignacio Giraldo.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle will be missing a part of the front bumper and have damage to the windshield on the passenger side. The rear of the minivan contains numerous stickers to include Batman, YETI, and UNC Tarheel stickers.

NC STATE HIGHWAY PATROL LOOKING FOR HIT-AND-RUN VEHICLE THAT KILLED CYCLIST

The suspect is a white male, 50 to 60 years of age, with a white or gray beard, and maybe wearing glasses.

Troopers obtained the photos after they received a tip about the suspect being at a gas station in Boone, North Carolina.

Photos of suspect and vehicle involved in hit-and-run via the NC State Highway Patrol

Advertisement

According to troopers, Giraldo was traveling north on US 221 when the minivan crossed the double-yellow line in a curve and collided head-on with Giraldo, and continued without stopping. Giraldo was cycling in a group with his daughter and two others.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate, follow-up on leads, and is asking the public for any assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Communications Center at 828-466-5500 or dial 911.