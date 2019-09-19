Surveillance captures trio breaking into, stealing from Rowan County home

article

Three people were captured on surveillance breaking into and stealing from a Rowan County home earlier this month.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 5, a resident at a home located in the 60000 block of Stokes Ferry Road discovered that the back door of their house was forced open and multiple items were missing. The break-in occurred during the day time while the victim was away at work.

Deputies said the victim’s security system captured images of the three suspects.

Detectives believe this incident is possibly connected to similar break-ins in Stanly County.

Anyone with information about this crime, or the identity of the suspects, are asked to contact Lt. C. Moose at 704-216-8687, Detective Cody Trexler or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.