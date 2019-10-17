Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Lancaster

article

Authorities in Lancaster County are searching for those responsible after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Lancaster resident Domingo Dijon Champion was found laying in the roadway at 16th Street and Brooklyn Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 with a gunshot wound.

Officers and a woman at the scene attempted to render aid until EMS arrived. Champion was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina before being airlifted to Atrium Health where he succumbed to his injuries shortly before 11 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Raykeivis Demont Nesbit, 31, was quickly developed as a suspect and was said to have fled the scene on foot. The Sheriff's Office brought in a K-9, but were unable to locate Nesbit at the time.

Deputies obtained warrants charging Nesbit with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators believe Nesbit was the only shooter.

Early Thursday afternoon officials received a tip that Nesbit was at a house in Kershaw County. Kershaw County officers found him and he was taken into custody without incident. Lancaster County deputies headed to Kershaw County where they took custody of Nesbit and brought him to the Lancaster County Detention Center.

“This investigation progressed quickly and resulted in Nesbit’s arrest less than 24 hours after this incident occurred. I thank Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan and his officers for their immediate response to our request for assistance in locating and arresting Nesbit," Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Anyone with additional information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.