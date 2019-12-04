Suspect arrested in 2018 murder of Rock Hill man

article

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Rock Hill man that took place in 2018.

Police say Dewight Sheldon Baird was taken into custody in Charlotte for the murder of Terrance Williams.

Baird is accused of murdering Williams around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 in the 2500 block of Celanese Road Apt. C in Rock Hill.

Baird is being held in Charlotte on charges of Murder and Possession of a Firearm during a crime of violence.

Detectives are working on having Baird extradited back to South Carolina. He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Police say this is still an active ongoing investigation.