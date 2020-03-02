Suspect attacked another woman with baseball bat, police say

article

A suspect has been arrested for attacking another woman with a baseball bat fracturing her skull, Lincoln County officials say.

Officers responded to calls around 2 p.m. on Saturday regarding an assault where mobile homes are located along Fargo Trail.

A victim, identified by Tina Marie McDaris, was found injured and transported by Medic to a local hospital. McDaris told police she was hit over the head with a baseball bat multiple times. Tests at the hospital revealed McDaris suffered a skull fracture.

Hickory resident Carolyn Leatherman was arrested and charged with the assault.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered the landlord for the properties, convicted felon Ricky Toney, was in possession of a firearm and he was arrested as well.

This remains an active and open investigation.

