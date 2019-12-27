Suspect beats, sprays Statesville man with mace during violent armed robbery

article

A Hickory man is facing a slew of charges after he beat and sprayed another man with mace during a violent armed robbery at the victim's home Thursday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 26 on Calico Lane in Statesville. Deputies said the victim was able to drive to a Sheetz on Wilkesboro Highway for help.

The victim told deputies he was asleep in his bed when he heard someone in his room. The victim said he sat up, and when he did there was a masked man standing in the doorway of his bedroom. The suspect reportedly demanded money and guns. When the victim did not comply the suspect sprayed him with mace and threatened to shoot him. The suspect then demanded the keys to the victim’s safe, and the victim complied, deputies said.

While the suspect was bent over trying to get into the safe the victim tried to escape. The suspect began hitting the victim in the head and face. The suspect then forced the victim to leave the home, using the victim’s truck, they went to several ATMs in the Statesville area attempting to withdrawal money.

The suspect then got out of the truck at the Dollar General Store on Wilkesboro Highway. Before leaving the suspect told the victim he would be back the next day for the money and guns. The victim was then able to drive himself to Sheetz and get help. The victim was treated at North Carolina Baptist Hospital for head injuries, deputies said.

During the course of the investigation, the victim was able to provide detectives with details about the suspect. Evidence located at the crime scene along with other evidence collected in the vehicle led detectives to identify Lucas Bryan Coulbourn as a possible suspect.

Coulbourn is known to the family and has been in the victim’s home numerous times in the past, deputies said.

Coulbourn was located at his home in Hickory and arrested without incident. He's charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, and two counts of felony safe cracking.