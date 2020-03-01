Suspect becomes unresponsive while in police custody, dies later

article

A person in Rock Hill involved in a domestic violence issue on Sunday is dead, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 2 p.m. and based on an initial investigation one of the parties involved was arrested, according to the police report.

That person, whose identity is unknown at this time, became unresponsive at the jail although it is also unclear at this time what led to that. Medic was called and the unresponsive patient was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rock Hill police say they are conducting an internal investigation into what exactly happened.

State officials will also conduct an independent investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.