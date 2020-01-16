Suspect caught red-handed committing crime in NoDa as police patrolling area due to 'rise in property crime'

A person was taken into custody early Thursday morning after CMPD tells FOX 46 that person was caught committing a crime in NoDa as officers were patrolling the area due to a "rise in property crime."

Officers were patrolling in the area of 900 East 36th Street when they saw a crime in progress, they said. The person they observed ran away from the scene, but through coordinated efforts, officers were able to arrest the suspect.

FOX 46 was in the area Thursday morning and captured the moment authorities took the person into custody.

No word on the suspect's name or charges at this time.

This remains an open and active investigation. Please check back for updates throughout the day as they become available.