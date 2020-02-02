Suspect charged in death of 2 pedestrians in Gastonia

article

A woman who is accused of fatally striking two pedestrians early Sunday morning is facing multiple charges, police say.

Gastonia resident Katelyn Abernathy, 24, is charged with driving while under the influence and faces two counts of death by motor vehicle.

Officers responded to calls around 2 a.m. near 400 East Long Avenue. Gastonia residents Charles Love, 61, and Keytiada Cooke, 31, were struck by Abernathy's vehicle. An initial investigation revealed Abernathy's vehicle ran up on the sidewalk and struck the two victims. Love was pronounced dead on the scene. Cooke was transported to the hospital where he later died.

This remains an active and open investigation.