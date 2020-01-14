Suspect charged with kidnapping, domestic violence after barricade situation in Rock Hill

article

A man has been taken into custody following an assault and kidnapping Monday in Rock Hill, police confirm to FOX 46 Charlotte.

The incident occurred at 5:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in the 600 block of East Black Street.

According to Rock Hill Police, a woman called 911 saying that her boyfriend had just assaulted her and held her against her will when she wanted to leave their home. Once her boyfriend left, she called the police.

Officers took down the woman's statement and based on visible signs at the scene issued warrants for kidnapping and domestic violence on the suspect Ramon Hope, 40, of Rock Hill.

At 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, officers attempted to serve the warrants on Hope at the home. Officers said Hope was inside but was refusing to surrender to police or come to the door. The Rock Hill SWAT Team, Bomb Squad, and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and successfully took Hope into custody.

No one else was at home during the incident, police said.