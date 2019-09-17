Suspect crashes into ditch in stolen car, police say

One person could be facing charges after they crashed a stolen vehicle into a ditch in south Charlotte, according to police.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning, Sept. 17 on Kings Ridge Drive in the Montclaire South neighborhood.

Police said the suspect slammed the stolen car into a ditch. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their current condition.

FOX 46 is working to learn what charges this person will be facing.