Suspect crashes stolen backhoe into front of Boost Mobile store in northwest Charlotte, police say

Someone stole a backhoe and crashed it into the front of a Boost Mobile store early Tuesday morning in northwest Charlotte, police said.

The bizarre incident happened at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Boost Mobile located in the 1700 block of W Trade Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the construction vehicle was stolen in the area and the suspect rammed it into the Boost Mobile store and stole a few items from inside. No one else was inside the store at the time.

The suspect then drove away from the store and crashed into a church fence at 118 S Bruns Ave., a few blocks away.

The suspect has not been caught at this time. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.