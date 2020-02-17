Suspect dies after being tased by Hickory police officer

article

A suspect died while Hickory Police were trying to arrest him Monday, the Department says.

Around 10:30 a.m., Hickory police officers went to the Red Roof Inn on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard after getting a tip that a person with a white car was in possession of methamphetamine and a gun. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect vehicle and could clearly see and assault rifle in between the front seats.

After canvassing several hotel rooms, officers noticed a man and a woman standing next to the white car. According to statements, as officers were approaching the two people and giving commands to them, the male suspect hit an officer and ran.

Officers chased the suspect and then used a Taser on him. After a struggle to get the man into custody, officers found that he was unresponsive. They immediately began CPR and called for EMS. Catawba County medical responders pronounced the man dead shortly after arriving.

The man was later identified as 41-year-old Matthew D. Saunders. Saunders was wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service as a federal probation absconder.

Hickory Police requested that the NC State Bureau of Investigations look into the incident. The officers involved were Officer Landen Whitener and Officer Alex Weaver. As standard procedure, they have been placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing.

Britton Metcalf, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.