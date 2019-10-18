Suspect forces clerk to ground at gunpoint, robs SC store

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who they say forced a clerk to the ground at gunpoint at robbed a local store Thursday night.

The armed robbery happened at 9:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Sisk In and Out Store located at 689 Pinckney Road.

Deputies said an unknown black male wearing all black clothing and white shoes entered the store brandishing a handgun. The suspect forced the clerk to the ground holding them at gunpoint and took a quantity of U.S. currency.

The suspect then ran away from the store and was seen by the clerk running on Pinckney Road in the direction of Webber Avenue. A perimeter was set up in the surrounding area with the help from Chester City Police and SC Highway Patrol.

The Sheriff's Tracking Team was called to the scene of the crime in an attempt to locate the suspect. Upon searching the area, it was believed the suspect made it to an unknown vehicle and drove away.

This case remains open and ongoing.