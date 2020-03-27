Suspect in Brooks' Sandwich House slaying charged with killing 2 others

article

The man accused of shooting and killing Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks has been charged for his role in the murder of two other people, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Terry Connor Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, and first-degree burglary in the deaths of Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon.

Conner was already being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail, charged in the murder of Scott Brooks when he was served these new warrants this week, police said.

The murders of Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon occurred on Saturday, Jan. 11 in the 1400 block of Atando Avenue. As officers got to the scene, they located the two people deceased inside a vehicle.

In late January, CMPD arrested Everett Connor for the two murders. He faces a slew of charges including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.

A second suspect, Steven Staples, was arrested in connection to this case in early February. Staples is facing multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of armed robbery.

Connor's arrest marks the third arrest in this double-homicide case, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.