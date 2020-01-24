Suspect in Hickory deadly shooting surrenders

article

The Hickory Police Department concluded its search for a suspect responsible for a man found shot to death outside a house in Hickory Thursday night when he turned himself in to authorities.

The deadly shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at a residence located on 22nd St NE in Hickory.

According to Hickory Police, 911 dispatch received a call from a woman stating that a man had been shot outside a home and was not breathing. As officers got to the scene, they found Andres Osvaldo Moscotte, 23, lying in the yard decease from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman who called 911 identified herself as Moscotte's girlfriend and said that Moscotte had left the house and that she heard him engage in a conversation with someone outside. She looked outside and saw a stocky, black male, wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask covering his mouth and nose.

She then reportedly heard what sounded like a fight outside and locked herself in a bedroom in the home. She then heard at least two people enter the residence. She waited a brief time after the two people left the home before coming out of the bedroom and discovering Moscotte lying in the front yard.

The woman also told police that Moscotte’s 2006 Black Mercedes Benz ML350 was missing from the driveway. Moscotte's vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later after the vehicle was involved in a wreck in the 1000 block of D Avenue SE.

The suspect, Jalen Witherspoon, turned himself in on Sunday.

Hickory Police are continuing the investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.