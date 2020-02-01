Suspect in Kannapolis teen's murder turns self in; family hopes for justice

A heartbroken family in Kannapolis is hoping for justice after a teen suspected in the murder of a high school senior turned himself in to police.

18-year-old Kevon Cousar was shot and killed last week as he slept in his bed.

On Friday, Kannapolis Police released this mugshot of his suspected killer, 19-year-old Jeremiah Howard while family viewed Kevon's body at the Brown Kannapolis Funeral Home for the first time since the shooting.

"You took a piece of his mama's heart, his daddy's heart, all of our hearts," Kevon's aunt Toni Hester said.

She could barely put into words the pain her family is going through tonight. She says instead of meeting up in June for her nephew’s graduation, they’ll meet tomorrow for his funeral.

"Life ain’t a video game. You ain’t playing a video game. This was my nephew’s life. Now he's gone. I don’t know if you meant to scare him or what you meant to do but you killed him," she said,

Cousar was just 18 when he was killed last week at his Kannapolis home, months away from graduating from A.L. Brown High School. His family told police he was in his bed at the time of the shooting.

Advertisement

"Devastating. I couldn’t believe it. It was a shock and I couldn’t understand why... Why him?" Kevon's aunt Amy Hair asked.

As police continue to investigate what led to this tragedy, the family says they’re more at ease knowing Howard has been arrested on murder charges.

"He was really nice. A real nice kid," said Hair.

Kevon was expected to get a full football scholarship to college. His family says he was a beast on the field but a sweetheart off the field.

"He was just a cool kid. We can be a pretty intense family but he was cool," said Hester.

The family acknowledged the students at A.L. Brown high and said they realize the students are grieving, but they’ve heard about possible retaliation and would like to remind everyone to let police handle the investigation.