Suspect in Lenoir fatal hit-and-run turns self in

The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Monday is in custody after he turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities are saying.

Kenneth Davis, 36, was traveling on Harper Avenue when he collided with Marriah Warren, 25, at an intersection around 6 p.m. Monday. Warren was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare where she was pronounced dead.

Warren was set to marry her fiance, who she had a child with. A memorial has been set up to honor Warren at the intersection where the incident occurred.