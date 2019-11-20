Suspect in Lowe's stabbing appears in court

The suspect accused of stabbing a man inside of a southwest Charlotte Lowe's appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Justin Campbell, 24, wasn't in a Mecklenburg County courtoom today, but he did appear in front of judge via a video feed.

Police say he attacked and stabbed 40 -year-old Antonio Melgar multiple times inside the Lowe's store off of South Tryon Street Tuesday morning.

1 SERIOUSLY INJURED IN STABBING AT SW CHARLOTTE LOWE'S

When FOX 46 went by the store Wednesday, eyewitnesses said Campbell stabbed the man because he refused to give him money.

"When he came into here this guy called me and said someone is in here asking for money. He doesn't have any money and that's when he took out a knife and started stabbing him," a witness said.

Campbell has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is in jail under a $25,000. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 4.