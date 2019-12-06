Suspect in Mallard Creek Greenway sexual assault arrested

article

A man suspected in a sexual assault on the Mallard Creek Greenway has been taken into custody, according to CMPD.

Police say 27-year-old Taequan Elexus Carter has been charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense, assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping and common law robbery in connection to a sexual assault that took place in November of this year.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, a woman reported a sexual assault in the 200 block of East Mallard Creek Church Road. She said a suspect approached her from behind, pulled her to the ground and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness. She woke up to find the suspect on top of her. He got off of her and fled on foot. During the attack, the suspect took the victim’s cellphone.

2ND SEXUAL ASSAULT IN 3 MONTHS ON MALLARD CREEK GREENWAY

Just a couple of months before, on Sunday, Sep. 15, officers were called to the 9400 block of David Taylor Drive where a victim said she had been jogging on the greenway when she was grabbed from behind. The suspect assaulted her, hitting her face and body several times until she was able to get to her pepper spray. She sprayed him in the face and was able to get to a nearby neighbor to get help.

On Nov. 22, police determined that Carter was the suspect in the case and obtained warrants for his arrest. At the time, police had information that Carter may have been in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, or Florida, accompanied by his girlfriend, 21-year-old Elizaveta Markovetc.

Carter and Markovetc were found in Pasadena, TX and taken into custody on Dec. 6. There is no current timetable on his extradition back to Mecklenburg County.

Markovetc was also taken into custody and has been charged with accessory after the fact and will also be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office upon extradition.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

CMPD continues to encourage runners to stay safe with these tips:

Run in groups or with a buddy

Run/walk in well-lit areas

Be aware of your surroundings/don’t be distracted (ie. Listening to loud music)

Don’t be distracted

Let someone know your run/walk route

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say at this time, Carter is only suspected in the Nov. 3, 2019 sexual assault. Police tell FOX 46 the investigation into the Sep. 15, 2019 assault is ongoing.