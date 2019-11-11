Suspect in north Charlotte murder captured in New jersey

article

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred this past October, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

John Michael Copeland, 55, was located and arrested in Newark, New Jersey following a multi-agency effort. He has been charged for the murder of 29-year-old Mario Witherspoon.

The deadly shooting happened in the 1700 block of Rush Wind Drive at 11:19 p.m. Thursday, October 24. As officers got to the scene, they found Witherspoon in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said Copeland will ultimately be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, pending his extradition

This is an active and ongoing investigation.