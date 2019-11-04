Suspect in stolen car arrested after foot chase in Uptown, CMPD says

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a suspect has been arrested after leading officers on a foot chase in Uptown.

Officers were responding to the area of Graham Street and 277 after getting a hit on a stolen car. K9 units were brought in and CMPD's chopper was flying around the area as they searched for the suspect. The investigation had traffic in the area backed up for some time.

The person was found and gave officers chase on foot for a short time. The suspect was eventually subdued and is now in custody.

No further information has been released at this time.