Suspect killed during attempted robbery in Rowan County

No murder charges will be filed in the shooting death of a Salisbury man during an attempted robbery in Rowan County last week, officials said.

Robin Worth Jr., 35, was found dead from a single gunshot wound in the front yard of 5920 Foster Road in Woodleaf early Saturday morning. According to investigators, Worth and a second suspect drove to the Foster Road residence in an apparent robbery attempt.

During the confrontation, deputies said Worth and the other suspect fired multiple shots striking both homeowners. One of the residents returned fire, and Worth was killed. The other suspect took off, leaving Worth in the front yard.

The homeowners managed to make it to the Davis Hospital emergency room in Statesville. Both were taken to Baptist Hospital to undergo surgery.

Rowan County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and has said that, based on self-defense, murder charges related to the shooting death of Robin Worth Jr. will not be filed.

The investigation into the robbery and assault of the homeowners continues.