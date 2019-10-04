Suspect sought in fiery I-485 wreck that killed 1 person

article

One person is dead and authorities are searching for a driver following a fiery multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate-485 Friday morning, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. at the Interstate-485 outer loop to W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Troopers said a car veered into the left lane along the interstate, colliding into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer then lost control, crashing on the highway in a ball of fire.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. Cadaver dogs were being used to locate the person's body, troopers said.

According to NC Highway Patrol, the driver of the car that reportedly caused the deadly accident fled the scene and ran off into the woods. A K-9 Unit was being used to track the driver. That person has not yet been located.

Pictures sent in Friday morning by a FOX 46 viewer show heavy smoke rising from the interstate right after the crash.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from a wreck on I-485 outer loop (Credit: WJZY).

Huntersville Fire confirmed they were working with Charlotte Fire and North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the crash.

The wreck is causing major delays along the interstate. I-485 outer loop is closed between I-77 and W W.T. Harris Boulevard, officials said. NC State Highway Patrol said the area will be closed for several hours as they work to clear spilled oil from the road.

Traffic backed up along I-485 outer loop Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 (Credit: NCDOT).

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 46 for updates.