Suspect taken into custody after hours-long SWAT situation in Tega Cay

A suspect was taken into custody Friday evening following an hours-long SWAT situation in Tega Cay, police said.

Tega Cay Police was contacted by SLED on Friday, March 6 regarding a suspect, identified as Hardee Baldwin, who had outstanding warrants out of Colleton County. He was believed to be in the Tega Cay Friday.

Baldwin was wanted for grand larceny and first-degree burglary for allegedly stealing firearms in Walterboro.

Baldwin had barricaded himself inside the home of an associated in Tega Cay, police said.

Authorities evacuated homes in the area and there were seven vehicles parked by a house along Palmyra Drive, a witness told FOX 46 CHarlotte.

The witness said that police were trying to negotiate with someone inside the house to surrender.

Police could be heard on a loudspeaker demanding a man come out of the house. Investigators said the incident involved a wanted suspect from another part of the state.

The Tega Cay Police Department, SLED, and York County Sheriff's Office SWAT were all on scene trying to defuse the situation. Authorities were spotted in full-gear with shotguns, a witness told FOX 46.

A K-9 unit also responded.

After several hours TCPD and SLED were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The area was cleared Friday evening and is safe to return, police said.