Suspect tried to kidnap 10-year-old in east Charlotte, police say

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping in east Charlotte.

According to officers, a suspect approached a 10-year-old victim in the 2200 block of North Sharon Amity Road and tried to abduct the child. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

CMPD says officers across the city have been made aware of what happened, and the division has increased patrols in and around the Sharon Amity area.

Anyone with any information about this is asked to call 911 immediately or call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.