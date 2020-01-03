Suspect turns himself in to police after man found shot to death in Rock Hill yard

article

A man is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man who was found in a Rock Hill yard, police said.

The deadly shooting happened at 8:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 in the area of Calhoun Street.

As officers got to the scene, they located a 39-year-old man, with a gunshot wound, in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to identify Montrece Shajuan Kennedy, 26, of Rock Hill, as the suspect.

On Friday, Jan. 3, Kennedy turned himself in to the Rock Hill Police Department to face charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.