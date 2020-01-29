Suspect wanted in attempted Belmont bank robbery

article

Police say they are searching for a suspect who tried to rob a bank in Belmont on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls around 3:15 p.m. to reports of an attempted robbery at a New Horizon Bank location at 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard.

An initial investigation shows that the suspect approached an employee outside of the location and handed them a note that said 'robbery' on it. The employee then went inside the bank, and locked the doors.

The suspect was said to be wearing a fake mustache and is described as a white male in his mid-to-late 40's. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, eyeglasses, and a baseball hat during the incident. He left the scene in an older model of a dark blue Honda CRV.

Nobody was injured during the incident

The same location was robbed on January 7.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-829-4082.