Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run turns self in to Highway Patrol

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Iredell County turned themself in to NC Highway Patrol Monday afternoon.

The deadly crash took place around 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 28. NC Highway Patrol responded to the scene on US 64 near Barry Oak Road. Preliminary information indicated that a bicyclist was going east on US 64 in a travel lane when a pickup truck hit him from behind.

The bicyclist was knocked into the opposite lane and was then hit by a GMC SUV. The GMC, 39-year-old Richelle Brogan, stopped immediately, but the driver of the pickup kept going. Brogan and the occupants in the SUV were not injured.

Matthew Franklin Redden, 30, was later pronounced dead at the scene. NCSHP says Redden was dressed in dark clothes and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Investigators began searching for the Dodge, but were unable to find it. The driver went to the NCSHP office in Iredell County and the suspect vehicle was also found and seized.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation and that more information will be released when available.