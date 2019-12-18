Suspect wanted in kidnapping of woman from Arboretum Shopping Center shot and killed by police in eastern NC

A suspect who was wanted in the kidnapping of a woman in south Charlotte this month was shot and killed by police in eastern North Carolina, CMPD said.

The deadly shooting involving police occurred Tuesday night, Dec. 17 in New Hanover County.

Active felony warrants were issued for Kyle Hortin by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and authorities were actively searching for him through CMPD's Violent Apprehension Team when the deadly shooting in New Hanover County occurred.

"Our understanding is that some sort of situation developed in another jurisdiction sometime last night and he was killed in an unrelated incident," Rob Tufano with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. "[It's] one of the more egregious crimes we've seen here. Thankfully, a rare crime at that but doesn't help the victim in this case at all who is probably having some considerable issues with trying to process this whole thing."

WOMAN KIDNAPPED, CARJACKED IN BUSY SOUTH CHARLOTTE SHOPPING CENTER

Officers said the victim was taken in the middle of the day around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 when she was at the Arboretum Shopping Center. Hortin was accused of abducting the woman in her car. He reportedly drove her to South Carolina before eventually setting her free.