A man is wanted in connection to the robbery of two 7-Elevens in Charlotte, police said.

One of the robberies occurred at a 7-Eleven located on 2932 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and the second robbery happened on 5455 Brookshire Boulevard.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911. You can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.