Suspect who attempted to abduct 8-year-old boy in Rock Hill on the run

article

Rock Hill police say they are searching for a man who attempted to abduct an 8-year-old boy.

According to detectives, a 911 call came in around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 3 about a suspicious man in the Millwood Plantations neighborhood.

A woman said that the suspect approached her 8-year-old son in a red or burgundy SUV and told the boy he had money and would take the boy to the store so he could buy him something.

The boy said he did not know this man and didn't recognize the car he was driving.

The suspect is described as a black man with medium length hair and a short gray beard.

The boy was unable to give a good description of the car the man was driving, but after speaking to other neighbors, detectives found that the car and had been spotted in the area a few times in recent weeks. The description of the driver was also similar to that of the attempted abductor.

Officers are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone who sees this car or the suspect to call police.